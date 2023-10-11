Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.71

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 16604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

