Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Meritage Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $176.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Meritage Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of MHGU stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.12. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Meritage Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Meritage Hospitality Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

