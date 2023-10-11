iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.51

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $95.48, with a volume of 159817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.07.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

