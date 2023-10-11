Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.00

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 44748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 54,932 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

