Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, analysts expect Unity Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

