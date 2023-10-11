iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.99

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 571771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,576 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,758,000 after acquiring an additional 474,119 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,360 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

