Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.19

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 74615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $968.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUSC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

