KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

