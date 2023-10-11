Uxin (UXIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. Uxin has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Uxin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin Price Performance

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Uxin has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin

About Uxin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Uxin by 1,551.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Uxin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uxin by 42.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Uxin by 255,997.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 209,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.