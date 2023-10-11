Uxin (UXIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. Uxin has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Uxin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Uxin has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.71.
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
