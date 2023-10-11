GXChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. GXChain has a total market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001491 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001402 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.