Unigestion Holding SA Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MSI opened at $285.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.