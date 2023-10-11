Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $28,000 in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Purple Innovation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 321,643 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

PRPL opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 24.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

