CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $27.92 million and $1.27 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03456706 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,210,899.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

