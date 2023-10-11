Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $256,894.19 and $106,034.85 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Dawn Protocol Token Profile
Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.
