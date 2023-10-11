iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

