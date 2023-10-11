Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,671 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.