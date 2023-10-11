IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

