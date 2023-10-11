Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $205.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.15. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.