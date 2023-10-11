VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

