Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

