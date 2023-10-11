Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 5,032 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

V.F. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

