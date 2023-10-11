Unigestion Holding SA Sells 3,667 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $1,787,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $2,096,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 161.4% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $4,498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

