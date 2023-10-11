Unigestion Holding SA Has $634,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $897.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $834.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $818.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

