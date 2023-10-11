Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,060,000 after buying an additional 765,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,278,000 after buying an additional 487,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

