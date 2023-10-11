Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at $456,010,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 586,814 shares of company stock worth $23,214,139. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Cannonball Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.24.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

