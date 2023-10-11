Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $337,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $1,639,502. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

