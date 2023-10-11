Oak Thistle LLC Invests $424,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PG&E by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PG&E by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in PG&E by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PG&E by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of PCG opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

