Oak Thistle LLC Sells 9,976 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after buying an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 45.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,948,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

