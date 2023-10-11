Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

