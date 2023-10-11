Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

