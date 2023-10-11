Oak Thistle LLC Invests $511,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $978.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $610.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of Leslie's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

