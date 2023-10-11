J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 875,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $63,103,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $191.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

