Oak Thistle LLC Invests $489,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 63,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,768 shares of company stock worth $243,892. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

