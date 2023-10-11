Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

