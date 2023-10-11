Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

