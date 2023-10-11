HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.25-$3.65 EPS.

HPQ stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.55.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 213,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,051 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in HP by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $2,716,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

