Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $889.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $389.83 and a 12 month high of $916.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $875.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.16.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

