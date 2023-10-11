Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.