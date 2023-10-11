Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 6,273 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Genpact by 126.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 22.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.11%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

