4,614 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,258.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,307.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,262.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

