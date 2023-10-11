Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 23,600 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.69. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

