Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 15,371 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

