Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

