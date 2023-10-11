Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,089 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 466,850 shares of company stock valued at $26,160,929. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.