State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after buying an additional 80,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after buying an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

