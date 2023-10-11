State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

