State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

