State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.