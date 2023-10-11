State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,900 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $39,991,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

LEN stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

