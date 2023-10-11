State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 7,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

WELL opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 363.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

